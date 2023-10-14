Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.03. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $203,992.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,470 shares of company stock worth $7,308,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 418.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

