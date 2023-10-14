Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $130,169,600.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

On Thursday, September 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total transaction of $3,432,432.92.

On Monday, August 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83.

On Monday, August 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24.

On Thursday, August 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66.

On Friday, July 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $609.28 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.