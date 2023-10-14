Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $130,169,600.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00.
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total transaction of $3,432,432.92.
- On Monday, August 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00.
- On Friday, August 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36.
- On Wednesday, August 23rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83.
- On Monday, August 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24.
- On Thursday, August 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00.
- On Tuesday, August 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66.
- On Friday, July 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
LLY stock opened at $609.28 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
