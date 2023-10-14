Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.75 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 216.33% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXK. TD Securities cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.04.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

EXK stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.94 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.62. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,158 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

