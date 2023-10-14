Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $102.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENPH. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.97.

Shares of ENPH opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $111.44 and a one year high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.58.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

