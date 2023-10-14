Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,043 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $202.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EFSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

