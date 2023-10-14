Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $11.60 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,257,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 95,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

