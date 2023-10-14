EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.88.

EverCommerce Price Performance

EverCommerce stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $170.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. EverCommerce’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $59,412.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,849,166 shares in the company, valued at $18,935,459.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 14,101 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $135,087.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 176,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,891.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $59,412.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,849,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,935,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,494 shares of company stock worth $468,435. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 217.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

