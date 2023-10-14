FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,524. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $446.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.64 and its 200-day moving average is $416.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

