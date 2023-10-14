First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Holdings Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

NYSE FBP opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

