First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $224.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.19.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $147.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,452 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,924. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $1,788,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1,036.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

