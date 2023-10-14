Foresight Global Investors Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $141.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

