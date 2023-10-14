FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Loop Capital

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FOXA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FOX by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

