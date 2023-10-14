Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,638 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.30. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

