Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.41.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. RK Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 153,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 254,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

