Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires 955 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $137.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

