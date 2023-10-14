Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 498 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.45.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $454.61 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $112.04 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $449.79 and a 200-day moving average of $391.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

