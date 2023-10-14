Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

