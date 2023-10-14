Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Hold

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $638.33.

Shares of GMAB opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $613.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $1,305,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after buying an additional 1,420,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after buying an additional 112,462 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

