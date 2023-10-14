Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Getty Realty by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,033,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,268,000 after buying an additional 1,203,892 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Getty Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 93,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 91,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GTY stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.48% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.40.

About Getty Realty

