Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 764 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 48,276 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $327.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

