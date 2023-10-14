Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Holdings Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.4% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

GNL opened at $8.11 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $846.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.46%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -320.45%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

