Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GRRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.80 target price for the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Gorilla Technology Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRRR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Gorilla Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 3,846.9% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 394,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 384,690 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

