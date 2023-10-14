GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in GSK by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,476,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,651,000 after acquiring an additional 515,951 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,253,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,560,000 after acquiring an additional 532,918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in GSK by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 673,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,533.00.

GSK stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

