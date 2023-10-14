Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Guess? were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GES. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth $96,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guess? Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $21.20 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $664.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GES has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Guess? in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

