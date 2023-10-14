Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Position Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,625,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3,419.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 254,391 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 852.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 248,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 222,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HFWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $16.07 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $563.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Financial

In related news, Director Brian Charneski acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,540 shares in the company, valued at $610,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

