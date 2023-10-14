Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.34

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $5.83. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 408,975 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.35 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 896.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

