Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of HLMN opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $380.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

