Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company's stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Hub Group Stock Performance

HUBG stock opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.65. Hub Group has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

