Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $224.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.87. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,482 shares of company stock worth $768,152 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

