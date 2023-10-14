Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $1,659,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,285,557. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,654,957.62.

On Friday, October 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $1,626,031.71.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $1,574,195.82.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37.

On Friday, September 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total value of $1,663,198.62.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total value of $1,624,465.92.

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.69, for a total value of $1,612,681.29.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,823.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $1,694,349.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total transaction of $1,669,379.37.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $188.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.51 and its 200 day moving average is $176.09. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,555,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,218,000 after purchasing an additional 203,460 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 18.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,876,000 after purchasing an additional 579,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,313,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.