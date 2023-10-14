Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$0.89. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares trading hands.
Integra Gold Stock Up ∞
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.85.
Integra Gold Company Profile
Integra Gold Corp. is an advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates in the operating segment of the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is focused on its high-grade Lamaque South Gold Project (Lamaque South) located in Vald’Or, Quebec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Gold
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.