Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $15.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAS. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAS

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.41 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $318,412.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,582.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.