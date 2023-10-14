Intelligent Highway Solutions (OTCMKTS:IHSI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IHSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Intelligent Highway Solutions shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,500,000 shares changing hands.
Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc provides transportation technology services that enable vehicles, roads, traffic lights, message signs, and other elements. It intends to develop transportation technology services that enable vehicles, roads, traffic lights, message signs and other elements to become intelligent by embedding them with microchips and sensors and by empowering them to communicate with each other via wireless technologies.
