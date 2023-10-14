Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 853,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 138.7% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 95.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Invesco by 5.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

