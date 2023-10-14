iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Cut to $135.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IRTC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.78.

Shares of IRTC opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 21.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Bradley Mark J. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

