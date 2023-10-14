Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Iris Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Iris Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iris Energy by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth $214,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

