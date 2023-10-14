iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 14,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,845,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,577,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $92.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $99.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

