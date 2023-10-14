iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,457,000 after buying an additional 4,528,844 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,494,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after acquiring an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 790,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,080,000 after acquiring an additional 370,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,091,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $78.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.70 and a twelve month high of $96.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

