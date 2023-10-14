Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Chairman Mark T. Mondello Sells 60,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $8,089,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,025,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,095,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JBL opened at $135.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.21 and a 52 week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Jabil by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,185,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

