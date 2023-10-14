Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JKHY. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.46.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $145.43 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $202.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

