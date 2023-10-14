Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.63.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $62.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

