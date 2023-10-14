JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,585 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the period. Apple makes up 12.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.32. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

