JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $305.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 2.8 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $244.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $148.18 and a twelve month high of $277.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.00 and a 200-day moving average of $245.54.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 44.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,609 shares of company stock worth $3,310,468. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $14,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

