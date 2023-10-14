Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kaman were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Kaman by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 278,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kaman by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth $5,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kaman by 845.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 242,363 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Stock Down 1.9 %

KAMN opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $544.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.51 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

