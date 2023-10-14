Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of KELYA opened at $18.35 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $649.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KELYA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Kelly Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

