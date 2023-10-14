LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Trims OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Target Price to $36.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OGE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

NYSE OGE opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

