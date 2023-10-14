Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,833. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.83.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

