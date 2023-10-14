Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New $11.03 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.2% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.