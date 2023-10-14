Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $177.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

LEA opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.88 and a 200 day moving average of $138.12. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. Lear has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,134.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lear by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lear by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Lear by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

