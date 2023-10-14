Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Cut to $445.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $450.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LIN. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.65.

Linde stock opened at $377.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.45. Linde has a 1 year low of $274.97 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after acquiring an additional 303,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after buying an additional 91,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

